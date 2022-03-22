Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.89 changed hands at -$0.27 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.91% off its 52-week high of $15.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.77, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.97 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.73%, with the 5-day performance at -8.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 1.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVST’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.92% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Microvast Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $42.7 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 29.90%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.76% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.03%. There are 33.21% institutions holding the Microvast Holdings Inc. stock share, with Luxor Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 10.99 million MVST shares worth $90.31 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $26.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $26.96 million.