Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 6.85 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.23 changing hands around $0.88 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.96B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.26% off its 52-week high of $98.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.67, which suggests the last value was 17.11% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 22.24 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 81.20 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.89%, with the 5-day performance at 12.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -16.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MU’s forecast low is $77.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Micron Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.26% over the past 6 months, a 47.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 49.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.51 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $7.98 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 84.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Micron Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 116.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04. The 0.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Micron Technology Inc. shares while 82.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.34%. There are 82.18% institutions holding the Micron Technology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.99% of the shares, roughly 89.47 million MU shares worth $8.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 84.44 million shares worth $7.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 31.79 million shares estimated at $2.96 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 24.54 million shares worth around $2.29 billion.