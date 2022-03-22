Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.71 changed hands at $0.27 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65B. MCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.87% off its 52-week high of $14.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.96, which suggests the last value was 22.7% up since then. When we look at Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.92K.

Analysts gave the Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Membership Collective Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.37 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.67%, with the 5-day performance at 13.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is -16.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCG’s forecast low is $9.50 with $16.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Membership Collective Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.09% over the past 6 months, a 85.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.91 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Membership Collective Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $207.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 187.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Membership Collective Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.10%.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.89% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares while 68.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.38%. There are 68.11% institutions holding the Membership Collective Group Inc. stock share, with Pelham Capital Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.53% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million MCG shares worth $57.18 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.60% or 4.03 million shares worth $50.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $28.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $24.88 million.