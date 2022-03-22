Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $7.92 changed hands at -$0.4 or -4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.58B. MLCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.2% off its 52-week high of $21.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 27.4% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

Analysts gave the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MLCO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.64 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.20%, with the 5-day performance at 30.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -30.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLCO’s forecast low is $9.10 with $18.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.48% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to increase by 35.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 42.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.38%. There are 42.38% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 22.19 million MLCO shares worth $225.91 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 21.05 million shares worth $215.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 13.89 million shares estimated at $142.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million shares worth around $96.19 million.