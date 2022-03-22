Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 5.98 million Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.26 changing hands around $0.28 or 28.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.50M. WNWâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1069.84% off its 52-week high of $14.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 34.92% up since then. When we look at Meiwu Technology Company Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.08K.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 28.58% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.48%, with the 5-day performance at 14.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is -51.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.00% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares while 0.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.88%. There are 0.24% institutions holding the Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 41954.0 WNW shares worth $99011.0.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 10560.0 shares worth $24921.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 18069.0 shares estimated at $54568.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.