Let’s Jump Into The LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.45 million LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.94 changed hands at -$0.4 or -4.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.42B. LFST’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.45% off its 52-week high of $29.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 28.19% up since then. When we look at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.11K.

Analysts gave the LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LFST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.45 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.09%, with the 5-day performance at 9.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is -3.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LFST’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.86% for it to hit the projected low.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LifeStance Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.58% over the past 6 months, a 53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $191.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $205.01 million.

The 2022 estimates are for LifeStance Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -428.50%.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.60% of LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares while 78.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.11%. There are 78.59% institutions holding the LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 46.85% of the shares, roughly 175.28 million LFST shares worth $2.54 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.22% or 45.73 million shares worth $663.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 10.42 million shares estimated at $124.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $25.16 million.