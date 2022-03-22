Let’s Jump Into The Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.08 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.09M. HLBZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1259.74% off its 52-week high of $41.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 22.08% up since then. When we look at Helbiz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.04K.

Analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLBZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Helbiz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.66 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is 4.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLBZ’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -322.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -322.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Helbiz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Helbiz Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.00%.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.48% of Helbiz Inc. shares while 1.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.47%. There are 1.31% institutions holding the Helbiz Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 32903.0 HLBZ shares worth $0.42 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 16277.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4659.0 shares estimated at $47568.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.