Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.88 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.43 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.97B. KOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.67% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 72.01% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.40 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KOS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.73 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.88%, with the 5-day performance at 15.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 51.73% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $4.98 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 189.43% over the past 6 months, a 1,216.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 81.60%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 89.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.26%. There are 89.48% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.67% of the shares, roughly 48.58 million KOS shares worth $168.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 41.7 million shares worth $144.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 24.41 million shares estimated at $89.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 13.84 million shares worth around $47.88 million.