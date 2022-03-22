Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 26.5 million Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.79 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.48M. PIK’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.17% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 73.92% up since then. When we look at Kidpik Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Analysts gave the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PIK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kidpik Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 266.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.54 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.66%, with the 5-day performance at 266.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 47.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PIK’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.04 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kidpik Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Kidpik Corp. earnings to increase by 9.00%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 108.79% of Kidpik Corp. shares while 10.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -114.27%. There are 10.05% institutions holding the Kidpik Corp. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million PIK shares worth $0.65 million.

Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 45000.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 45000.0 shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 5900.0 shares worth around $36993.0.