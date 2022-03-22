JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL): Stock: Performance and Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL): Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 39.1 million JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.06 changing hands around $4.06 or 203.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.18M. LLL’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.09% off its 52-week high of $5.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 74.42% up since then. When we look at JX Luxventure Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 42.72K.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Instantly LLL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.72 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 203.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.50%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is 6.95% up.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.62% of JX Luxventure Limited shares while 4.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.60%. There are 4.85% institutions holding the JX Luxventure Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million LLL shares worth $0.34 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.58% or 53806.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

