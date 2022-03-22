Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.04M. ITRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -486.05% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 34.88% up since then. When we look at Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ITRM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.57%, with the 5-day performance at 10.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 7.53% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITRM’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iterum Therapeutics plc will rise 85.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.80% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 69.50%.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares while 4.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.27%. There are 4.24% institutions holding the Iterum Therapeutics plc stock share, with Canaan Partners X LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million ITRM shares worth $0.97 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 1.46 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-QS US Small Cap Equity and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 33113.0 shares worth around $17682.0.