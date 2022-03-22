Is Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.15 or 16.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.35M. SFET’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.67% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at Safe-T Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.45K.

Analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SFET as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Safe-T Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 16.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 51.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFET’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Safe-T Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.26% over the past 6 months, a 34.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Safe-T Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.16 million.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.96% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares while 1.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.09%. There are 1.04% institutions holding the Safe-T Group Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million SFET shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 34029.0 shares worth $24160.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 24878.0 shares estimated at $24131.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.