Is Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Is Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Ready For A Hi...

Is Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at $1.09 or 22.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. HLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.05% off its 52-week high of $16.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 48.09% up since then. When we look at Heliogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.24K.

Analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.33 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 22.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.28%, with the 5-day performance at 28.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 21.91% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLGN’s forecast low is $3.75 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.6% for it to hit the projected low.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Heliogen Inc. shares while 10.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 10.87% institutions holding the Heliogen Inc. stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million HLGN shares worth $17.62 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 1.5 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $4.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.94 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.