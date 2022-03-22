Is Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at $1.09 or 22.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. HLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.05% off its 52-week high of $16.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 48.09% up since then. When we look at Heliogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.24K.

Analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.33 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 22.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.28%, with the 5-day performance at 28.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 21.91% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLGN’s forecast low is $3.75 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.6% for it to hit the projected low.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Heliogen Inc. shares while 10.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 10.87% institutions holding the Heliogen Inc. stock share, with Magnetar Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million HLGN shares worth $17.62 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 1.5 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $4.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.94 million.