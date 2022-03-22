Is Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $256.99M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -658.82% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 7.65% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 732.35K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -43.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3700 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -5.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.88%, with the 5-day performance at -43.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -50.00% down.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.81% over the past 6 months, a -180.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.07 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.90%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.74% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 49.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.05%. There are 49.85% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 13.3 million EVLV shares worth $79.78 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 3.5 million shares worth $21.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $4.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.41 million.