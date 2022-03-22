Is Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.86 changing hands around $0.33 or 21.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.51M. EVK’s current price is a discount, trading about -234.41% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 41.4% up since then. When we look at Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 58.25K.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Instantly EVK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 21.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.06%, with the 5-day performance at 25.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is -23.50% down.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 158.20%.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.11% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares while 1.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.51%. There are 1.21% institutions holding the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million EVK shares worth $0.29 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 40400.0 shares worth $99788.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. With 55000.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 31500.0 shares worth around $77805.0.