Is DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 159.62 million DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.56B. DIDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -332.93% off its 52-week high of $18.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 58.89% up since then. When we look at DiDi Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 38.92 million.

Analysts gave the DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DIDI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DiDi Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 136.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.67 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.47%, with the 5-day performance at 136.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is -2.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DIDI’s forecast low is $39.43 with $76.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1739.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -847.84% for it to hit the projected low.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.6 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DiDi Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.4 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for DiDi Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.80%.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.39% of DiDi Global Inc. shares while 11.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.98%. There are 11.24% institutions holding the DiDi Global Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 75.83 million DIDI shares worth $377.65 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 47.49 million shares worth $236.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Selected American Shares Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5.43 million shares estimated at $27.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $35.53 million.