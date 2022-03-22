Is BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at $0.33 or 14.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.71M. BKYI’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.51% off its 52-week high of $4.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 28.3% up since then. When we look at BIO-key International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 55.63K.

Analysts gave the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BKYI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIO-key International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Instantly BKYI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 14.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.14%, with the 5-day performance at 19.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is 23.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKYI’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -126.42% for it to hit the projected low.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BIO-key International Inc. will rise 16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BIO-key International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 million and $1.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2022 estimates are for BIO-key International Inc. earnings to increase by 74.60%.

BKYI Dividends

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of BIO-key International Inc. shares while 7.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.30%. There are 7.44% institutions holding the BIO-key International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million BKYI shares worth $0.57 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 98175.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.26 million.