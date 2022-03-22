Is AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AQB) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.14 changed hands at $0.22 or 11.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.79M. AQB’s last price was a discount, traded about -279.91% off its 52-week high of $8.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 38.32% up since then. When we look at AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AQB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3700 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 11.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.90%, with the 5-day performance at 44.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 40.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQB’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -273.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.92% for it to hit the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.77% over the past 6 months, a -21.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,173.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $680k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51k and $74k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,566.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 818.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.40%. The 2022 estimates are for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 28.70%.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares while 48.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.65%. There are 48.04% institutions holding the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock share, with Third Security, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.52% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million AQB shares worth $11.21 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 5.33 million shares worth $11.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.33 million shares estimated at $11.19 million under it, the former controlled 7.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.58 million.