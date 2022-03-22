Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider. – Marketing Sentinel
Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 3.12 million Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $4.67 changed hands at $1.64 or 54.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.25M. AUID’s last price was a discount, traded about -299.14% off its 52-week high of $18.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 40.9% up since then. When we look at Ipsidy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 207.33K.

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) trade information

Instantly AUID was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.05 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 54.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.71%, with the 5-day performance at 49.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) is -14.31% down.

Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Ipsidy Inc. earnings to increase by 1.00%.

AUID Dividends

Ipsidy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.04% of Ipsidy Inc. shares while 12.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.01%. There are 12.78% institutions holding the Ipsidy Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million AUID shares worth $21.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.19% or 0.68 million shares worth $9.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $21.62 million under it, the former controlled 7.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $6.19 million.

