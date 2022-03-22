IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Gain 3.55%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.16 changing hands around $0.52 or 3.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.71B. IONQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.81% off its 52-week high of $35.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.07, which suggests the last value was 53.36% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.44 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 28.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is -5.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that IonQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.16 million.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.81% of IonQ Inc. shares while 39.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.36%. There are 39.89% institutions holding the IonQ Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.19% of the shares, roughly 29.23 million IONQ shares worth $488.14 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.19% or 6.14 million shares worth $102.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $25.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.7 million.