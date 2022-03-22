Investing In DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.1 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.45 changed hands at -$1.37 or -3.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.63B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.52% off its 52-week high of $73.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.21, which suggests the last value was 33.6% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the DLocal Limited (DLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DLO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DLocal Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.96 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.28%, with the 5-day performance at 43.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 4.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLO’s forecast low is $31.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.32% for it to hit the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DLocal Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.54% over the past 6 months, a 56.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.14 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $78.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 159.80%.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.46% of DLocal Limited shares while 77.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.05%. There are 77.94% institutions holding the DLocal Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 43.27% of the shares, roughly 62.4 million DLO shares worth $3.4 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.05% or 5.83 million shares worth $318.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $81.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $80.36 million.