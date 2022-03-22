Investing In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.73 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.71B. CLNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.62% off its 52-week high of $16.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 39.2% up since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.26 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.26%, with the 5-day performance at 7.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 22.66% up.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.25% over the past 6 months, a -125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.8 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $98.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.14 million and $75.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings to decrease by -789.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 09.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.76% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 44.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.79%. There are 44.21% institutions holding the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 14.15 million CLNE shares worth $86.74 million.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 12.36 million shares worth $75.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund. With 7.8 million shares estimated at $47.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $37.45 million.