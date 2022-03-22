Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.98 changed hands at -$1.65 or -5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.14M. INDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.16% off its 52-week high of $86.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 91.29% up since then. When we look at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.38 million.

Analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 37.00 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 970.71%, with the 5-day performance at 25.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 537.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -99.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 49.97% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 559.32% over the past 6 months, a 25.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.60% down from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited earnings to decrease by -321.20%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.87% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.