How Will Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.69M. CUEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.57% off its 52-week high of $9.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 54.29% up since then. When we look at Cuentas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.27K.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 80.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4400 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.58%, with the 5-day performance at 80.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 53.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Cuentas Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.20%.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.99% of Cuentas Inc. shares while 2.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.91%. There are 2.77% institutions holding the Cuentas Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million CUEN shares worth $0.34 million.

Platform Technology Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 95219.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 14451.0 shares worth around $38006.0.