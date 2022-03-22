HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Shares Are Down -26.89% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 3.25 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.05 changing hands around $0.12 or 6.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $951.22M. HIVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -173.17% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 26.83% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.76 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0950 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 6.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.89%, with the 5-day performance at 17.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -4.46% down.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.48% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 10.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.38%. There are 10.19% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million HIVE shares worth $32.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 3.75 million shares worth $9.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 15.44 million shares estimated at $58.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $6.68 million.