Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.43 million Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.02. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.82 changed hands at -$0.27 or -5.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.23B. HMYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -19.5% off its 52-week high of $5.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 37.76% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HMY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.16 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -5.21% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.84%, with the 5-day performance at 2.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is 23.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMYâ€™s forecast low is $3.12 with $5.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -22.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 54.24% over the past 6 months, a -30.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited earnings to increase by 603.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares while 31.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.98%. There are 31.98% institutions holding the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 57.24 million HMY shares worth $180.31 million.

Exor Capital LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 25.16 million shares worth $79.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 31.3 million shares estimated at $98.59 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.55% of the shares, roughly 21.91 million shares worth around $69.02 million.