GPL Stock Forecast 2022: Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Is Weak With A -150.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 5.04 million Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $128.43M. GPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.43% off its 52-week high of $0.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.06%, with the 5-day performance at -6.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is 28.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPL’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Great Panther Mining Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.20% over the past 6 months, a 145.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Great Panther Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.80%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares while 13.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.57%. There are 13.55% institutions holding the Great Panther Mining Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 20.26 million GPL shares worth $9.32 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 10.05 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 18.34 million shares estimated at $8.44 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 7.31 million shares worth around $3.23 million.