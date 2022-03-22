GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.88 changing hands around $1.41 or 1.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.10B. GFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.22% off its 52-week high of $77.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.59, which suggests the last value was 41.0% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Analysts gave the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 77.00 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.54%, with the 5-day performance at 24.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 48.05% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFS’s forecast low is $41.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.5% for it to hit the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.85 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 80.10%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 100.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.49%. There are 100.49% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million GFS shares worth $1.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 7.57 million shares worth $491.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $264.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $170.32 million.