GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 6.47 million GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.66 changing hands around $0.1 or 6.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.20M. GOVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -351.81% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 19.28% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 96.94K.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.91%, with the 5-day performance at 10.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is -19.59% down.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.90% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $251k.

The 2022 estimates are for GeoVax Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.40%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.24% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares while 8.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.54%. There are 8.75% institutions holding the GeoVax Labs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million GOVX shares worth $1.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 59097.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 91551.0 shares worth around $0.4 million.