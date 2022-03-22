Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.86 changed hands at -$0.39 or -7.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -418.11% off its 52-week high of $25.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was 14.4% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.31 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.05%, with the 5-day performance at 14.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -16.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genius Sports Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.67% over the past 6 months, a 88.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $78.04 million.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.63% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 45.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.02%. There are 45.84% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million GENI shares worth $336.74 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 16.7 million shares worth $311.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. With 7.1 million shares estimated at $131.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $66.0 million.