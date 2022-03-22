GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 7.24 million GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at $0.13 or 15.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.84M. GBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -629.17% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 60.42% up since then. When we look at GBS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Instantly GBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 15.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.10%, with the 5-day performance at 43.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) is 81.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -420.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -420.83% for it to hit the projected low.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GBS Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.67% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for GBS Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.80%.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of GBS Inc. shares while 2.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.90%. There are 2.31% institutions holding the GBS Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million GBS shares worth $0.27 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 66898.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.