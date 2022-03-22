FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.04 changing hands around $0.68 or 15.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.20M. RAIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.23% off its 52-week high of $8.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at FreightCar America Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 104.79K.

Analysts gave the FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAIL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FreightCar America Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

Instantly RAIL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.32 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 15.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.16%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is 10.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RAIL’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FreightCar America Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.36% over the past 6 months, a 65.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FreightCar America Inc. will fall -124.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FreightCar America Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $60.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.59 million and $38.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.60%. The 2022 estimates are for FreightCar America Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

RAIL Dividends

FreightCar America Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.54% of FreightCar America Inc. shares while 23.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.11%. There are 23.00% institutions holding the FreightCar America Inc. stock share, with Minerva Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million RAIL shares worth $2.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 0.56 million shares worth $2.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.84 million.