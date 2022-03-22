Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.11 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.23B. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.16% off its 52-week high of $7.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 29.2% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.41 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.21%, with the 5-day performance at 5.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 11.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.43% over the past 6 months, a 188.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.84%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 34.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.66%. There are 34.44% institutions holding the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 29.35 million FSM shares worth $114.48 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 6.25 million shares worth $24.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. With 14.0 million shares estimated at $54.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 13.02 million shares worth around $50.79 million.