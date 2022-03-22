Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 27.86 million Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.47M. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -787.5% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 32.45 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.92%, with the 5-day performance at 19.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -17.88% down.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Farmmi Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.50%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.34%. There are 0.33% institutions holding the Farmmi Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million FAMI shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 0.1 million shares estimated at $25725.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.