EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.18 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.13B. EVGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.22% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 37.39% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.19 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 9.92% up.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.13 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.77 million.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of EVgo Inc. shares while 42.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.72%. There are 42.62% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management SA the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.81% of the shares, roughly 3.99 million EVGO shares worth $39.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 2.65 million shares worth $26.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $37.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $10.74 million.