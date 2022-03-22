ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at $0.22 or 4.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $796.22M. GWH’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.91% off its 52-week high of $28.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 30.34% up since then. When we look at ESS Tech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 743.49K.

Analysts gave the ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GWH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.45 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.20%, with the 5-day performance at 22.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is 10.78% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GWH’s forecast low is $9.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -434.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.76% for it to hit the projected low.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ESS Tech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.55% over the past 6 months, a 9.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.40%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.71% of ESS Tech Inc. shares while 42.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.17%. There are 42.12% institutions holding the ESS Tech Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million GWH shares worth $8.76 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 26000.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.