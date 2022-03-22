Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) : Investors Should Not Dump ENSV Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.89 million Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.51 or 17.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.37M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.41% off its 52-week high of $8.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 83.78% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.47 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 17.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 297.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 474.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corporation will rise 80.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 183.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 122.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to increase by 60.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Enservco Corporation shares while 20.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.44%. There are 20.91% institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ENSV shares worth $0.11 million.

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.99% or 0.11 million shares worth $95536.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 76526.0 shares estimated at $65276.0 under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 56093.0 shares worth around $47847.0.