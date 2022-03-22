Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Disappoints Wall Street With 3.85% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $192.59 changing hands around $7.14 or 3.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.34B. ENPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.66% off its 52-week high of $282.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.88, which suggests the last value was 43.47% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ENPH as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 192.61 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.37%, with the 5-day performance at 17.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 24.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $219.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENPH’s forecast low is $155.00 with $290.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.65% over the past 6 months, a 30.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy Inc. will rise 21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $396.49 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $408.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $264.84 million and $292.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Enphase Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.60% per year.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.29% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares while 73.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.58%. There are 73.85% institutions holding the Enphase Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 13.93 million ENPH shares worth $2.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 13.87 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 3.42 million shares estimated at $513.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $423.89 million.