Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.89% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $249.59M. SOLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -143.59% off its 52-week high of $5.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 29.91% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOLO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 40.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.39%, with the 5-day performance at 40.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 14.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $8.71 with $17.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -652.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -272.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.88% over the past 6 months, a 30.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will rise 84.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $810k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.81k and $185.02k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 237.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 770.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -26.50%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.03% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 16.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.27%. There are 16.76% institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 24.57% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million SOLO shares worth $18.13 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 2.08 million shares worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 7.07 million shares estimated at $20.92 million under it, the former controlled 21.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.96 million.