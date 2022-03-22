Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.00 changing hands around $1.1 or 1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.43B. BROS’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.67% off its 52-week high of $81.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.42, which suggests the last value was 45.97% up since then. When we look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.01 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.69%, with the 5-day performance at 22.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 17.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dutch Bros Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.24% over the past 6 months, a 3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.97 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Dutch Bros Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $140.54 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Dutch Bros Inc. earnings to decrease by -325.10%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.52% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares while 51.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.67%. There are 51.24% institutions holding the Dutch Bros Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million BROS shares worth $112.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 1.52 million shares worth $65.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $38.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $27.46 million.