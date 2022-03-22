Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.60 changed hands at $0.49 or 4.85% during last session. DAVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.81% off its 52-week high of $15.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 62.74% up since then. When we look at Dave Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 64.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.35 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.41%, with the 5-day performance at 64.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is 102.29% up.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Dave Inc. shares while 93.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.51%. There are 93.51% institutions holding the Dave Inc. stock share, with Wexford Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2019, the company held 18.18% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million DAVE shares worth $7.43 million.

Bandera Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.58% or 1.44 million shares worth $6.37 million as of Jun 29, 2019.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2019 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.66 million.