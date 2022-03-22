CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.65 million CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.58 changed hands at $0.15 or 10.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.00M. CTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.38% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 24.68% up since then. When we look at CynergisTek Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.72K.

Analysts gave the CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CynergisTek Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Instantly CTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 10.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.72%, with the 5-day performance at 21.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is 20.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTEK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -153.16% for it to hit the projected low.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CynergisTek Inc. will fall -145.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CynergisTek Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.7 million and $4.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.10%. The 2022 estimates are for CynergisTek Inc. earnings to decrease by -218.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.98% of CynergisTek Inc. shares while 19.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.01%. There are 19.81% institutions holding the CynergisTek Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.18% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million CTEK shares worth $1.35 million.

King Luther Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.29 million.