Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.15 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. CORZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.72% off its 52-week high of $14.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.82, which suggests the last value was 36.39% up since then. When we look at Core Scientific Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CORZ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Instantly CORZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.24 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.44%, with the 5-day performance at 24.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is -0.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CORZ’s forecast low is $16.00 with $18.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.86% for it to hit the projected low.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders