CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 13.57 million CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.04 or 13.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.13M. CTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 42.42% up since then. When we look at CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Instantly CTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3580 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 13.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.28%, with the 5-day performance at 67.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is 6.52% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTK’s forecast low is $1.67 with $1.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -406.06% for it to hit the projected low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. will rise 103.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2022 estimates are for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 70.00%.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.83% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares while 3.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.92%. There are 3.77% institutions holding the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million CTK shares worth $1.3 million.

Qualcomm Inc/DE holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 1.06 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares.