Confluent Inc. (CFLT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 4.3 million Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.48 changed hands at $0.9 or 2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.23B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.8% off its 52-week high of $94.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.03, which suggests the last value was 27.16% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Analysts gave the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Confluent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.30 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.53%, with the 5-day performance at 27.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -26.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFLT’s forecast low is $55.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Confluent Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.62% over the past 6 months, a 11.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.9 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $110.98 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Confluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.50% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Confluent Inc. shares while 85.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.51%. There are 85.51% institutions holding the Confluent Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 7.15 million CFLT shares worth $426.37 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 6.01 million shares worth $358.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $87.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $66.95 million.