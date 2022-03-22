Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 30.03 million Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at $0.45 or 58.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.46M. CRXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2460.66% off its 52-week high of $31.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 368.14K.

Analysts gave the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRXT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Instantly CRXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 77.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 58.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.79%, with the 5-day performance at 77.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is 1.67% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRXT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -473.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -227.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.48% of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 89.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.44%. There are 89.26% institutions holding the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bracebridge Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million CRXT shares worth $4.87 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 1.93 million shares worth $4.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.4 million.