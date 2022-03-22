Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.26 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.33B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.17% off its 52-week high of $18.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 48.35% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 84.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.75 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.17%, with the 5-day performance at 84.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 34.69% up.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chindata Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.22% over the past 6 months, a 71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chindata Group Holdings Limited will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $132.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $86.13 million and $93.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 193.10%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 35.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.76%. There are 35.76% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million CD shares worth $60.6 million.

American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.77% or 6.58 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 5.69 million shares estimated at $47.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $28.49 million.