Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.56 changed hands at $1.57 or 26.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $943.26M. CISO’s last price was a discount, traded about -561.38% off its 52-week high of $50.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 70.24% up since then. When we look at Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 807.41K.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 72.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.57 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 26.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.23%, with the 5-day performance at 72.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 152.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation earnings to decrease by -144.10%.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.58% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.