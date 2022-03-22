Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.53 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. CZOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.67% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 13.44% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CZOO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 03/21/22 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.04%, with the 5-day performance at 6.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -40.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZOO’s forecast low is $6.60 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -255.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -160.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -450.40%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.84% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 176.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 204.29%. There are 176.02% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 29.04% of the shares, roughly 34.43 million CZOO shares worth $207.59 million.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.64% or 22.09 million shares worth $133.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $3.91 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $3.58 million.