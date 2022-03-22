Can Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $221.82M. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.9% off its 52-week high of $11.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 24.25% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KOPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kopin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.47%, with the 5-day performance at 28.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -2.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOPN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kopin Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.66% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kopin Corporation will fall -250.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kopin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.92 million and $11.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Kopin Corporation earnings to increase by 85.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.79% of Kopin Corporation shares while 30.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.28%. There are 30.55% institutions holding the Kopin Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.31% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million KOPN shares worth $34.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 4.82 million shares worth $24.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.36 million shares estimated at $22.34 million under it, the former controlled 4.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $11.24 million.